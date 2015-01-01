Abstract

In 2004, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) implemented an ongoing grant program that supports the creation of comprehensive bike or pedestrian plans by municipal governments within this state. This study evaluates the effectiveness of this program in terms of inducing the adoption of these plans. North Carolina is compared to neighboring states (Virginia and South Carolina) with respect to the share of municipalities that have adopted bike or pedestrian plans. The findings indicate that, since the implementation of this grant program, the percentage of municipalities that have adopted a pedestrian plan in North Carolina has increased by a much greater degree than in neighboring states. The adoption of bike plans also increased relative to its neighbors, albeit to a lesser degree. These findings indicate that NCDOT's grant program has successfully induced local governments to be more active in bike and pedestrian planning.

