Journal Article

Citation

Papaleontiou - Louca E. New Ideas Psychol. 2021; 60: e100833.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.newideapsych.2020.100833

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Religion and Mental Health have been found to be linked to several studies which seem to suggest that religion is an important way to have a meaning and purpose in life as well as a sense of well-being. Moreover, religious experiences have often coexisted with positive mental health. This article tries to summarize some of the most important factors that were found to correlate with Religion/Spirituality (R/S/) and which are basic components in the notion of 'Mental Health'.


Language: en
