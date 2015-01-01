Abstract

Religion and Mental Health have been found to be linked to several studies which seem to suggest that religion is an important way to have a meaning and purpose in life as well as a sense of well-being. Moreover, religious experiences have often coexisted with positive mental health. This article tries to summarize some of the most important factors that were found to correlate with Religion/Spirituality (R/S/) and which are basic components in the notion of 'Mental Health'.

