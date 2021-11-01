Abstract

This study investigates driving behavior under distraction on four different road classes - freeway, urban arterial, rural, and local road in a school zone - using a high-fidelity driving simulator. Some 92 younger participants from a reasonably diverse sociodemographic background drove a realistic midsize network in the Baltimore metropolitan area and were exposed to different distractions. A total of 1,952 simulation runs were conducted. An ANOVA and Tukey Post Hoc analysis showed that distracted driving behavior demonstrates different patterns on various roads. This research developed a support vector machine model that achieved distraction prediction ability among different routes with an accuracy of 94.24%, which to the best of our knowledge, is the best for such a task. The results indicate that driver distraction prediction models probably would be more accurate if developed separately for each road class.

Language: en