Abstract

PURPOSE College students with concussion are often ill-equipped to manage their health and learning needs, and college campuses are slow to react. We present the development of a peer mentoring program for college students with concussion: Success in College after Concussion with Effective Student Supports (SUCCESS), focusing on the process by which student needs and preferences drove development of the program for testing.



METHOD Principles of person-centered design were used to guide program development, engaging stakeholders at each stage of development and resulting in the intervention package presented to student participants here. A series of interviews and focus groups with 11 students with concussion addressed student needs after concussion, student perceptions of the role of peers in recovery, and feedback on program development.



RESULTS Findings indicate students have limited knowledge about concussion, and concussion impacts extend beyond school, although students are most concerned about their studies. Students reported struggling to communicate with professors and find resources on campus to aid in their reentry to learning. Regarding peer mentoring, students report benefiting from hearing about other's successes and sharing personal narratives of injury and recovery. Students reported high acceptability of a peer mentoring program, both for psychosocial support and access to resources.



CONCLUSIONS College students with concussion have unmet needs as they return to learn. The SUCCESS peer mentoring program is highly acceptable to students, who report that they would expect such a program to be engaging and to meet their needs. The program's impact on student academic and psychosocial outcomes should be investigated through comparative efficacy trials.

Language: en