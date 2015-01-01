Abstract

Amino-Plex (SM1997) is a spray or liquid cosmeceutical that has been used for skin dryness, aging, or sun exposure. Its formulation includes electrolytes, trace minerals, amino acids, peptides, nucleosides and nucleotides, all substances that are less than 10 kDa. It is designed to increase oxygen levels in cells, improve glucose transport, stimulate ATP synthesis, and stimulate collagen formation, actions that can help facilitate repair of damaged cells. It also supports collagen synthesis and formation of healthy granulation tissue, accelerating re-epithelization of damaged skin. Here, SM1997 has been tested as an agent to improve the healing of mustard injury to the cornea. The results indicate that SM1997 facilitates the retention of corneal epithelial attachment when applied to corneal organ cultures after nitrogen mustard exposure. In addition, it reduces the activation of enzymes that lead to epithelial-stromal separation, namely, ADAM17 and MMP-9. Therefore, SM1997 should be further investigated as a potential therapy sulfur mustard and nitrogen mustard exposure. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

