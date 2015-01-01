Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hanging is the most preferred among suicide methods. Although methods vary based on age groups and social and cultural conditions, many studies have reported it as the most common suicide method in Turkey.



OBJECTIVE: Assess autopsy findings of suicidal hangings according to gender differences.



DESIGN: Retrospective, cross-sectional. SETTING: Local morgue.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The autopsy reports of hanging autopsies between 2013-2018. Data was retrospectively collected from autopsy reports. Sociodemographic features, reasons, suicide notes, the news media, and macroscopic autopsy findings were evaluated.



FINDINGS were statistically compared by gender. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Gender differences in autopsy findings. SAMPLE SIZE AND CHARACTERISTICS: 175 autopsy reports of suicide by hanging.



RESULTS: Among 2534 autopsies, 175 (6.9%) cases involved hanging. Most (76%, n=133) were males; the median (interquartile range) age was 42.0 (29.5), the male/female ratio was 3:1. Suicide notes were found in 42 cases; 81 (24%) were from men. The most common reason for suicide was a mental illness (n=51, 29.2%), followed by family problems (n=26, 14.9%), but the cause was unknown in 42 cases (24.0%). More than half of the events were covered in the news media (58.9%). Rope was most commonly used with women preferring a softer material. Men were more frequently single than women. Men were more frequently single and not actively working than women (P=.026 and P≤.001, respectively). The incidence of atypical hanging was higher for males than females (P<.05).



CONCLUSION: The findings showed that there were some statistically significant differences in socioeconomic and mental health factors between men and women in hanging suicide. This study may serve as the basis for more comprehensive studies to investigate the causes of suicide. LIMITATIONS: Single-center, retrospective. CONFLICT OF INTEREST: None.

