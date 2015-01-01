|
Warraitch A, Amin R, Rashid A. Appl. Nurs. Res. 2021; 57: e151391.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is one of the most pervasive threats to children's wellbeing worldwide. Globally, around 7% to 19% of children have been estimated to be a victim of child sexual abuse. In Pakistan, around 18 thousand instances of child sexual abuse were reported in the last five years. AIMS: Current study aimed to evaluate the preliminary effect, acceptability and feasibility of a sexual abuse prevention program for children with intellectual disabilities, in a rural public school of Pakistan.
Acceptability; Child sexual abuse prevention; Feasibility; School-based intervention