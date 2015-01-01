Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls are costly and one of the most expensive medical conditions to treat. The implementation of fall prevention toolkits (FPTs), such as fall risk screenings and fall prevention education (FPE), have become progressively important in reducing fall incidences. Nurses have a greater role and responsibility to care for the aging population. The purpose of this project was to implement a FPT to adults age 65 and older that attended mobile IPE community clinics. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: This project used quantitative pretest-posttests and an open-ended participant feedback survey. The Missouri Alliance for Home Care 10-question survey and components of the CDC's Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) FPE were used to assess and educate participants on fall risks and fall prevention. An initial baseline fall assessment and fall education score was obtained at the mobile IPE clinics. Follow-up assessments occurred one month after the initial assessment and compared to the initial fall assessment and fall education scores with an additional open-ended participant survey.



RESULTS: In both fall risk assessment tools, lower scores indicated a lower fall risk; both fall risk assessment tool mean scores decreased over the one-month period.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Future FPE implementation projects should consider providing needed resources the participants may need so there is no delay in increasing fall prevention and safety measures. The follow-up time period should also be increased to fortify FPE and keep participants engaged in fall prevention safety.

