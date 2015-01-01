|
Ciranka S, van den Bos W. Br. J. Dev. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, British Psychological Society)
Social influence is an important determinant of adolescent risk-taking, but little is known about how social norms contribute to adolescents' tendency to recommend and engage in risky behaviours. Using the Adolescent Risk-taking Questionnaire, we assessed subjects' (n = 198, age = 10-26) propensity to engage in and recommend risk-taking as well as their perception of risk norms. Adolescents recommended risk-taking more often compared to children and young adults. Perceived social norms were the most important factor predicting engagement in risky behaviours, and adolescents perceived risk-taking to be more normative than children or adults. Our findings highlight two mechanisms that contribute to adolescent risk-taking, active recommendation and perceived social norms. On this basis, we discuss potential means to attenuate excessive adolescent risk-taking.
adolescence; social norms; risk-taking