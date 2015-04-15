|
El Zahran T, Mostafa H, Hamade H, Hitti E, Morgan BW, Kazzi Z. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite its preventable nature, poisoning remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the pediatric population. In Lebanon, this population is poorly studied and there is no poison center to which healthcare providers and the public can refer in case of toxicological exposure, leading to unnecessary Emergency Department (ED) visits. This study describes the pediatric toxicological exposures seen at the largest tertiary care center in Lebanon. It also evaluates the appropriateness of ED visits among confirmed or suspected toxicological exposures in children, in order to assess the role of a national poison center in reducing unnecessary ED visits.
Lebanon; Middle East; toxicology; Emergency Department referral; pediatric poisoning; Poison center; toxicological exposure