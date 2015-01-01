Abstract

Suicide is one of the potential complications in the Schizophrenic patient population. This review article deals with the significance of antipsychotic medication compliance in decreasing suicidal behavior and hospitalizations in Schizophrenic patients. The medication adherence with second-generation antipsychotics (SGA) like clozapine and long-acting injectables (LAIs) like paliperidone is associated with decrease suicidal behavior and all-cause mortality in Schizophrenic patients. Concomitant treatment of depression and substance abuse disorder in this patient population is also associated with decreasing all-cause mortality and hospitalizations. On the other hand, long-term benzodiazepine use is associated with increase mortality in Schizophrenic patients. We also discuss some important physician intervention strategies to improve medication adherence in Schizophrenic patients like motivational interviewing (MI), behavioral tailoring (BT), and psychosocial interventions like cognitive behavior therapy (CBT).

