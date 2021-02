Abstract

The roles of fear of COVID-19 and religious coping were examined in relation to depression, anxiety, and stress. Participants (N = 259; 88% female; M (age) = 32.96, SD = 8.88) completed measures of fear of COVID-19, religious coping, depression, anxiety, and stress.



RESULTS showed that fear of COVID-19 was associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Negative religious coping was associated with depression, anxiety, and stress while positive religious coping was only associated with depression and stress. Fear of COVID-19 and negative religious coping may be detrimental to mental health while positive religious coping may reduce depression and stress.

