SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Foss S, Gustafsson HC, Berry OO, Hipwell AE, Werner EA, Peterson BS, Monk C. Dev. Psychopathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0954579420002163

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) is a known risk factor for adolescent pregnancy. Sleep disturbances and psychological distress, both common negative sequelae of CM, often co-occur during pregnancy, although directionality remains unclear. Furthermore, little is known about how CM affects sleep-distress associations during pregnancy. In pregnant adolescents, we examined: (a) whether there are significant predictive associations from CM to sleep quality and distress and (b) bidirectional influences of distress and sleep quality. Healthy pregnant adolescents (n = 204) were recruited before or during the 2nd trimester. CM was assessed at enrollment; sleep quality and distress were assessed in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters. Hypotheses were tested using path analysis.

FINDINGS revealed that CM was associated with worse 2nd trimester sleep quality and distress (β =.19, p <.05 for sleep; β =.30, p <.001 for distress). Higher levels of 2nd trimester distress were associated with lower 3rd trimester sleep quality (β =.19, p <.05).

FINDINGS provide novel information about (a) associations from CM to prenatal mood and sleep in pregnant adolescents, and (b) sleep-distress directionality over the course of pregnancy. These results have implications for better understanding the ways in which CM potentially exerts influences later in life, and for targeting interventions to address physical and mental health during pregnancy.


Language: en

Keywords

distress; sleep; adolescent pregnancy; childhood maltreatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print