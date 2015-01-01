Abstract

The flame retardant (FR) BLUEDGE polymeric flame retardant (PFR) has been in use since 2011 and was developed as a replacement FR for hexabromocyclododecane in polystyrene (PS)-based insulation foams. To better understand the degradation behavior of the PFR used within PS foams, we examined the degradation of PFR under application-relevant conditions. Thermo-oxidative and photolytic pathways represent the most relevant degradation pathways. Separately, both the thermal and oxidative degradations of PFR at ambient conditions were shown to be negligible based on kinetic models of thermogravimetric analysis data obtained at elevated temperatures; the models predict that it would take 100 years to degrade 1% of PFR at 50 °C and 1000 years at 20 °C. Photodegradation was shown to degrade PFR after accelerated ultraviolet (UV) aging/exposure. UV radiation did not significantly penetrate the foam insulation (<2000 μm); the degradation process took place primarily at the surface. The molecular weight of the polymer changed with degradation, but there was minimal loss of bromine from the foam with degradation. The data from the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis focused primarily on several small-molecule polar products formed, which included two brominated species. These species were predicted using computer-based modeling to be biodegradable, to not be persistent in the environment, and to exhibit a low toxicity to aquatic organisms.

