Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the characteristics of individuals with mental disorders suspected of road traffic offences and to find their differences from normal offenders, in order to regulate mental disorder patients' driving activities and prevent road traffic offences.



METHODS One hundred and twenty-three cases of forensic psychiatry testimony of individuals suspected of road traffic offences between 2014 and 2019 from the West China Forensic Center of Sichuan Province were collected. Fisher exact probability test was used to compare the differences between offenders with mental disorders and without mental disorders in terms of demographic characteristics, criminological characteristics, psychiatric characteristics and criminal responsibilities.



RESULTS There was no statistical significance in the differences of demographic characteristics, vehicles and kinds of alcohol between the two groups （P>0.05）. The main type of road traffic related crimes committed by offenders with mental disorders was risky driving and were mainly evaluated as partial criminal responsibility, whereas most offenders without mental disorders committed crime of causing traffic casualties and all were evaluated as full criminal responsibility. There was statistical significance in the differences of the types of crime and the criminal responsibility rating between the two groups （P<0.05）. Meanwhile, patients with mental disorders were characterized by long course of disease and irregular treatment, and individuals diagnosed as having mental disorders caused by psychoactive substances accounted for a large proportion.



CONCLUSION There are differences in the characteristics of road traffic-related crimes between mental disorder patients and normal people. It is of great practical significance for reducing road traffic offences to evaluate whether the individuals with mental disorders are fit for driving.

Language: zh