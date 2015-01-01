Abstract

In the Philippines, more than 7000 cases of sexual assault are reported annually. DNA technology is a powerful tool in identifying assailants. However, it is not routinely used in sexual assault investigations due to insufficient government support to cover the high cost of DNA testing and the absence of a national system for sample collection, handling, storage, and DNA testing of biological evidence. In itself, the nature of sexual assault samples containing DNA mixtures presents challenges to laboratory methods and interpretation of results. The sample recovered from the victim may only contain trace amounts of the assailant's DNA, may have degraded due to prolonged storage in ambient conditions which is warm and humid in the tropics, or contaminated with inhibitors, such as in anal swabs. Hence, a closer evaluation of the processes of evidence collection and DNA testing is needed to increase the likelihood of success in generating conclusive results. In this paper, we propose an integrated system for DNA testing of biological samples collected from sexual assault victims considering the limitations of resources and the prevailing warm climate. Recommendations in this work should provide basis for formulating national guidelines for DNA analysis in aid of criminal investigations. The proposed scheme can be adopted by forensic DNA laboratories in the Philippines and in other countries facing similar challenges.

Language: en