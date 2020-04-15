|
Ou W, Li Z, Zheng Q, Chen W, Liu J, Liu B, Zhang Y. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e612586.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
33551875
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have indicated that childhood maltreatment (CM) may potentially influence the clinical symptomatology of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Here, we aimed to quantify the relationship between CM and obsessive-compulsive symptoms (OCS) and depressive symptoms in OCD through a meta-analysis.
Language: en
meta-analysis; childhood maltreatment; association; clinical symptomatology; OCD