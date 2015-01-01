|
Huang H, Shen H, Ning K, Zhang R, Sun W, Li B, Jiang H, Wang W, Du J, Zhao M, Yi Z, Li J, Zhu R, Lu S, Xie S, Wang X, Fu W, Gao C, Hao W. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e627338.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
33551885
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a serious issue worldwide and frequently co-occurs with depression. However, the quality of life (QOL) of AUD patients with and without depression is not well studied in the Chinese Han population. The aim of this study was to investigate QOL and its correlates in AUD patients with and without depression in China.
Language: en
quality of life; depression; alcohol use disorder; BDI; SF-36