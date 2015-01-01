Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a serious issue worldwide and frequently co-occurs with depression. However, the quality of life (QOL) of AUD patients with and without depression is not well studied in the Chinese Han population. The aim of this study was to investigate QOL and its correlates in AUD patients with and without depression in China.



METHODS: Five hundred and fifteen psychiatric patients diagnosed with AUD were recruited. All these patients completed the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) to assess depression, the Medical Outcome Study 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36) to evaluate QOL and the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) to measure the severity of drinking.



RESULTS: Compared with AUD patients without depression, those with depression had a lower QOL in all eight domains of the SF-36 (all P < 0.001), but were more willing to have alcohol-related treatment (P < 0.05). Negative correlations were noted between (i) the BDI total score and all eight domains of the SF-36 (all P < 0.001); and (ii) between the AUDIT total score and six domains of the SF-36 (all P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Depression impairs QOL in patients with AUD in China. Early intervention in comorbid depression to improve QOL is needed.

