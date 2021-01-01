SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

França AB, Low G, de Souza Santos G, da Costa Serafim R, Vitorino LM. Geriatr. Nurs. 2021; 42(2): 344-350.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2021.01.012

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to: (1) confirm the reliability and validity of a single factor structure for the 16-item FES-I within a Brazilian context; and (2) confirm the reliability and validity of the abbreviated Short FES-I (7 items) within a Brazilian context.

METHODS: We compared the reliability and construct validity of the unidimensional FES-I and the Short FES-I among older Brazilians. Our analyses included confirmatory factor analyses, and discriminatory validity and internal reliability consistency comparisons.

RESULTS: The unidimensional FES-I (α = 0.94; CFI = 0.98; RMSEA = 0.08) and the Short FES-I (α = 0.87; CFI = 0.98; RMSEA = 0.07) are equally valid and reliable measures.

CONCLUSION: The FES-I is best represented as a unifactorial structure yielding a total Fear of Falling score. Researchers and healthcare professionals can also use the equally robust Short-FES-I to best minimize responder burden.


Aged; Accidental falls; Psychometrics; Feasibility studies; Measure

