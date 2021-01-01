|
França AB, Low G, de Souza Santos G, da Costa Serafim R, Vitorino LM. Geriatr. Nurs. 2021; 42(2): 344-350.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to: (1) confirm the reliability and validity of a single factor structure for the 16-item FES-I within a Brazilian context; and (2) confirm the reliability and validity of the abbreviated Short FES-I (7 items) within a Brazilian context.
Language: en
Aged; Accidental falls; Psychometrics; Feasibility studies; Measure