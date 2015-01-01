|
Pear VA, Wright MA, Shev AB, Wintemute GJ, Kagawa RMC. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e7.
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: The prevalence and characteristics of handgun purchasers' criminal charge histories have never been described for a large population of firearm owners, but such information is critical to understanding risk factors for subsequent violence in this population. We sought to characterize legal handgun purchasers in California and compare this group to the state population, to quantify the proportion with a criminal charge history at purchase, and to identify modifiable factors associated with of having such a history.
Crime; Epidemiology; Violence; Gun violence