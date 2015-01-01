|
Citation
|
Menin D, Guarini A, Mameli C, Skrzypiec G, Brighi A. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2021; 21(2): e100221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33552165
|
Abstract
|
Background/Objective: Despite the great interest that bullying and cyberbullying have received during the last decades, the problem of defining these phenomena is still debated. Recently, this discussion has also been articulated in terms of how young people who are directly involved in bullying and cyberbullying understand these notions. This study aimed at investigating the operational definitions of both bullying and cyberbullying provided by adolescent victims and perpetrators, by inquiring the weight of traditional criteria (i.e., frequency, deliberateness, imbalance of power, and harm) as well as dominance in the perception of these phenomena.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Cyberbullying; Definition; Descriptive survey study