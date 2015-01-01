Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women who inject drugs (WWID) experience various complexities, risks and vulnerabilities attributed to unequal gendered power differentials. This article has aimed to explore the unequal gendered power dynamics that influence HIV risks and vulnerabilities among WWID in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



METHODS: This paper is based on an ethnographic study conducted from April 2018 to December 2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. This component of the study constituted 2500 h of extensive field observations, 15 in-depth interviews and five focus groups exclusively with WWID. We also interviewed 15 key-informants including programme managers, an academician and harm reduction service providers. Data were thematically analysed in relation to the four bases of gendered power theorised by gender scholars Pratto and Walker which include force, resource control, asymmetrical obligations and consensual ideologies.



RESULTS: The first base, "force", highlighted situations where WWID were compelled into risky injecting and sexual behaviours to avoid violent ramifications or losing their safety nets with intimate partners. The second base, "resource control", depicted unequal access to commodities where men exercised their dominance over money and drugs. The third base, "social obligations", depicted the propensity of WWID to obey their partners and clients, thus precipitating their risky behaviours. The fourth base, consensual ideologies, were linked to weakened negotiation powers of WWID, thus increasing their propensity to risky injecting and sexual behaviours alongside poly-drug use. Despite several instances of gender-based violence and oppression, WWID have fallen victim to gender-blind interventions, as demonstrated by study observations and anecdotes.



CONCLUSION: Gender-based violence and oppression were depicted as prominent driving forces exacerbating WWID's HIV risks and vulnerabilities. If these issues are overlooked, the HIV burden will continue permeating among WWID. Thus, stakeholders need to look beyond the lens of conventional harm reduction modalities and synergize evidence-based gendered dynamics to formulate a gender-responsive comprehensive service package for WWID.

