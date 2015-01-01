Abstract

Primary prevention involves developing positive health behaviours designed to avert adverse health outcomes, whereas evidence-based primary prevention adopts practices that reduce illness and injury. This study's objective was to determine whether families in Jordan would adopt car safety measures after participating in an evidence-based injury prevention programme. Parents of children attending a regional government hospital in Jordan took part in an evidence-based educational class on child car restraints and car safety, six months later follow-up phone calls were made to see if the parents implemented the knowledge obtained in the class. Fifty families participated in the injury prevention class. The results showed that the evidence-based class on child restraint systems led to the adoption of the three interventions by the parents. At the time of the class 45% of parents allowed their infants to sit in the front seat, in the lap of an adult, this was reduced to 12%, being a 33% reduction. In addition, for children aged 6-12 using a seat belt in the back seat, the parents reported that their children using a seat belt increased from 13% to 70%. Finally, parents who participated were more likely to use a child car seat.

