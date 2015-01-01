|
Hayashi Y, Tahmasbi N. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
The goal of the present study was to evaluate the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) as an explanation for bystanders' intention to help cyberbullying victims among college students. Participants completed an online survey in which their intention, attitude, subjective norm, and perceived behavioral control toward helping cyberbullying victims were assessed. In addition to these traditional TPB variables, empathy toward cyberbullying victims and anticipated regret from not helping victims were included in the model.
Language: en
gender; cyberbullying; empathy; bystanders; anticipated regret; theory of planned behavior