Citation

Slavin S. Mo. Med. 2021; 118(1): 7-12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Missouri State Medical Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

33551470

Abstract

Medical students, residents, and practicing physicians experience high burnout, depression, and suicide rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated stress for many.1-6 While laudable, current well-being efforts appear insufficient to meet the challenges that so many are facing. This essay explores approaches that individuals and organizations can take to promote mental health and well-being from medical school to practice.


Language: en
