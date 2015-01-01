CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Slavin S. Mo. Med. 2021; 118(1): 7-12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Missouri State Medical Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
33551470
Abstract
Medical students, residents, and practicing physicians experience high burnout, depression, and suicide rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated stress for many.1-6 While laudable, current well-being efforts appear insufficient to meet the challenges that so many are facing. This essay explores approaches that individuals and organizations can take to promote mental health and well-being from medical school to practice.
