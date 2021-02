Abstract

Key Findings



From 2016 (125,418) to 2019 (236,954), California emergency department visits and admissions for any related marijuana use has increased by 89%.



Cannabidiol-related (CBD) exposure calls in California increased from 2014 (3) to 2019 (1,526).



From 2005 (1,412) to 2019 (16,151) there was a 1044% increase in California emergency department visits and admissions for primary marijuana use, with a 56% increase from 2016 (10,361) to 2019 (16,151).



From 2005 (1,393) to 2019 (14,993) there was a 976% increase in California emergency department visits with marijuana-related occurrences.



E-Cigarette (vaping) and nicotine exposure calls in California from 2011 (269) to 2019 (5,335) has increased by 1883%.

