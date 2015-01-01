SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Naharci MI, Katipoglu B, Veizi B, Tasci I. Aging Neuropsychol. Cogn. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13825585.2021.1882932

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Depression symptoms are known to influence gait speed in cognitively healthy adults. In this study, we aimed to examine the relationship between gait speed and depression symptoms in older patients with mild cognitive impairment. The participants were classified as slow and normal gait speed based on the Fried criteria. A total of 152 subjects with mild cognitive impairment were included. Of these, 39.5% (n=60) had slow gait speed. Compared to normal speed group (n=92), patients with slow speed had more clinically significant depression (geriatric depression scale score ≥ 6) (p=0.004), cardiovascular disease (p=0.007), recent falls (p<0.001), and anticholinergic burden (p=0.005). Multivariable logistic regression analysis yielded statistically significant associations between slow gait speed and depression in age and gender adjusted [OR:3.30 (1.46-7.46), p=0.004] and fully adjusted [OR: 2.80 (1.10-7.08), p=0.030] models. This study showed an independent association between slow gait speed and depression symptoms in older people with mild cognitive impairment.


Language: en

Keywords

dementia; Cognition; function; mood disorders; older adult

