Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature on upper extremity injuries in professional soccer players is scarce, and further insight into the onset and cause of these injuries as well as potential differences between goalkeepers and outfield players is important.



PURPOSE: To investigate the epidemiology of hand, wrist, and forearm injuries in male professional soccer players between 2001 and 2019. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: Between the 2001-2002 and 2018-2019 seasons, 120 European male soccer teams were followed prospectively for a varying number of seasons (558 team-seasons in total). Time-loss injuries and player-exposures to training sessions and matches were recorded on an individual basis in 6754 unique players. Injury incidence was reported as the number of injuries per 1000 player-hours, and between-group differences were analyzed using Z statistics and rate ratios (RRs) with 95% CIs. Between-group differences in layoff time were analyzed.



RESULTS: In total, 25,462 injuries were recorded, with 238 (0.9%) of these affecting the hand (71.4%; n = 170), wrist (16.8%; n = 40), and forearm (11.8%; n = 28), producing an incidence of 0.065 injuries per 1000 hours. A majority of the injuries were traumatic with an acute onset (98.7%; n = 235). Fractures were the most common injuries recorded (58.8%; n = 140), often involving the metacarpal bones (25.2%; n = 60) and phalanges (10.1%; n = 24). The injury incidence was significantly higher for goalkeepers (115 injuries; 0.265 per 1000 hours) compared with outfield players (123 injuries; 0.038 per 1000 hours) (RR, 7.0 [95% CI, 5.4-9.0]). Goalkeepers also had a significantly longer mean layoff time than outfield players (23 ± 27 vs 15 ± 27 days; P =.016).



CONCLUSION: Injuries to the hand, wrist, and forearm constituted less than 1% of all time-loss injuries in male professional soccer players. Fractures were most common and constituted more than half of all injuries. Goalkeepers had a 7-fold higher incidence and an over 1-week longer mean layoff time compared with outfield players.

