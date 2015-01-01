SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chavarro-Nieto C, Beaven M, Gill N, Hébert-Losier K. Phys. Sportsmed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00913847.2021.1886574

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The incidence and severity of concussion injuries are increasing every year. Scientific evidence indicates that neck strength and girth could play a role in preventing head and neck injuries, or at least mitigating their severity. We aimed to examine the scientific literature addressing neck strength in Rugby Union with a focus on the potential role of neck strength on injury incidence, neck assessment protocols, neck strength measures, and neck strengthening exercises. We conducted a systematic search of the literature in January 2021 to locate published peer-reviewed articles from PubMed, SPORTDiscus(TM), Web of Science®, and Scopus® e-databases. Overall, senior elite male players were stronger than younger-aged players. Forwards were stronger in extension than any other directions assessed, and were generally stronger and possessed larger necks and greater cross-sectional areas when compared to backs. Implementation of isometric exercise routines in professional players was reported to improve neck strength in all directions. There were no studies evaluating the incidence of concussion and neck strength or neck strengthening strategies in Rugby Union. Strengthening the neck continues to be one of the targeted modifiable risk factors with respect to limiting the severity and temporal effects of head injuries in Rugby Union, despite limited evidence regarding direct associations between neck strength and concussion.


Language: en

Keywords

injuries; Concussion; football; strength training

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print