Abstract

The incidence and severity of concussion injuries are increasing every year. Scientific evidence indicates that neck strength and girth could play a role in preventing head and neck injuries, or at least mitigating their severity. We aimed to examine the scientific literature addressing neck strength in Rugby Union with a focus on the potential role of neck strength on injury incidence, neck assessment protocols, neck strength measures, and neck strengthening exercises. We conducted a systematic search of the literature in January 2021 to locate published peer-reviewed articles from PubMed, SPORTDiscus(TM), Web of Science®, and Scopus® e-databases. Overall, senior elite male players were stronger than younger-aged players. Forwards were stronger in extension than any other directions assessed, and were generally stronger and possessed larger necks and greater cross-sectional areas when compared to backs. Implementation of isometric exercise routines in professional players was reported to improve neck strength in all directions. There were no studies evaluating the incidence of concussion and neck strength or neck strengthening strategies in Rugby Union. Strengthening the neck continues to be one of the targeted modifiable risk factors with respect to limiting the severity and temporal effects of head injuries in Rugby Union, despite limited evidence regarding direct associations between neck strength and concussion.

