Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence during pregnancy is a strong predictor of maternal postpartum depression. In Ethiopia, evidence on the association of intimate partner violence during pregnancy with postpartum depression is very limited. To design appropriate intervention, it is thus important to understand how postpartum depression varies as a function of the type and severity of intimate partner violence victimization during pregnancy. The aim of this study is to explore the association of different types of intimate partner violence during pregnancy and its severity with postpartum depression in Eastern Ethiopia.



METHOD: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted from January to October 2018. The study included a sample of 3015 postpartum women residing in Eastern Ethiopia. The cutoff point for postpartum depression was defined as ⩾13 points according to the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale. The prevalence ratio with 95% confidence intervals was calculated, and the association between the main predictor (i.e. intimate partner violence during pregnancy) and the outcome variable (postpartum depression) was determined using log binomial regression model.



RESULTS: 16.3% (95% confidence interval: 14.9-17.7) of women experienced postpartum depression. After controlling potential confounding factors, the prevalence of postpartum depression among women exposed to severe physical intimate partner violence during pregnancy was 1.98 times higher as compared to those not exposed to physical intimate partner violence during pregnancy (adjusted prevalence ratio = 1.98; 95% confidence interval: 1.53-2.54). Exposure to psychological intimate partner violence during pregnancy was found to increase the prevalence of postpartum depression by 1.79 as compared to non-exposure to psychological intimate partner violence during pregnancy (adjusted prevalence ratio = 1.79; 95% confidence interval: 1.48-2.18).



CONCLUSION: The study provides evidence that psychological and severe physical intimate partner violence during pregnancy were significantly associated with maternal postpartum depression. Screening of pregnant women for intimate partner violence and providing them the necessary support can minimize the risk to postpartum depression.

