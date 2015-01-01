|
Laukli I, Sandvik L, Ormstad H. Scand. J. Prim. Health Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Early detection of frailty is essential to prevent or delay disability. The most appropriate screening tool for frailty among home-dwelling older adults is under debate. The present study estimates the prevalence of frailty among older adults, first-time applicants of public home care service in Norway, and investigates the appropriateness of gait speed and Short Physical Performance Battery as screening-tools for frailty. DESIGN AND SETTING: We conducted a cross-sectional study of 116 older adults >65 years applying for public home care service for the first time. Frailty was assessed by an adapted version of the Fried Frailty Phenotype. The test accuracies of gait speed and Short Physical Performance Battery to detect frailty were calculated for a general population >70 years in Norway.
Language: en
|
Frailty; primary health care; screening; physical functional performance; walking speed