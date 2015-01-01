|
Citation
|
Szabó J, Tóth S. Sleep Vigil 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33554009
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: We would like to present the case of a young patient with acute stress disorder and recurrent nightmares following the psychological trauma caused by a severe road traffic accident. The comprehensive therapy carried out at the Department of Traumatology included medication, trauma processing and a psychological method whose aim is to cease the development of nightmares. CASE PRESENTATION: Psychiatric assessment and treatment was asked for a polytraumatised female patient at the Intensive Care Unit after she had undergone a neurosurgical intervention. Her medicinal treatment was continued at the Department of Traumatology. Besides the antidepressant venlafaxine she was treated in accordance with the EMDR protocol for acute stress disorder, and we also applied imagery rescripting to prevent her from having recurrent (daily) nightmares. As a result of the therapy, her symptoms were fast relieved, the nightmares stopped almost instantly, her mood improved, rumination and anxiety decreased significantly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acute stress disorder; EMDR; Imagery rescripting; Nightmare; Psychotrauma