Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We would like to present the case of a young patient with acute stress disorder and recurrent nightmares following the psychological trauma caused by a severe road traffic accident. The comprehensive therapy carried out at the Department of Traumatology included medication, trauma processing and a psychological method whose aim is to cease the development of nightmares. CASE PRESENTATION: Psychiatric assessment and treatment was asked for a polytraumatised female patient at the Intensive Care Unit after she had undergone a neurosurgical intervention. Her medicinal treatment was continued at the Department of Traumatology. Besides the antidepressant venlafaxine she was treated in accordance with the EMDR protocol for acute stress disorder, and we also applied imagery rescripting to prevent her from having recurrent (daily) nightmares. As a result of the therapy, her symptoms were fast relieved, the nightmares stopped almost instantly, her mood improved, rumination and anxiety decreased significantly.



CONCLUSIONS: In view of the fast and significant symptomatic improvement, we can expect that the EMDR therapy and its protocol for acute stress disorder have successfully reactivated information processing, and besides the subjective relief we have managed to prevent a mental crisis that could lead to a suicide risk as well as the development of post-traumatic stress disorder. We also hope that the improvement will be long-lasting.

Language: en