Abstract

BACKGROUND: Return to sport (RTS) to the preinjury level is the main purpose after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction but the factors affecting the RTS are not completely known. Knee Santy Athletic Return to Sport (K-STARTS) is a composite test designed to assess readiness for RTS after ACL reconstruction.



PURPOSE: To determine the key factors that influence K-STARTS scores in a large cohort of patients after ACL reconstruction. STUDY DESIGN: Case-control study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of prospectively collected data was undertaken. All patients who underwent ACL reconstruction surgery between March 2016 and May 2017 and also had a K-STARTS assessment at 6 months postoperatively were included. To identify factors influencing the K-STARTS score, an analysis of variance was performed. Age, sex, sports level, delay between injury and surgery, concomitant lesions, graft type, additional lateral tenodesis procedure, and participation in the RTS program were analyzed to identify factors influencing the K-STARTS score.



RESULTS: A total of 676 patients were included in the study. The K-STARTS score was significantly higher in male patients than in female patients (13.9 vs 12.4; P < 0.001), in younger patients (those aged <30 years vs older patients; 14.2 vs 12; P < 0.001), ACL reconstructions performed with hamstring tendon autografts compared with bone-patellar tendon-bone (13.5 vs 13.1; P = 0.03) and in those who completed a specific RTS program in addition to standard rehabilitation, compared with those who did not participate (17.1 vs 13.1; P < 0.001). However, the only factor that significantly influenced the K-STARTS score beyond the minimal detectable change threshold was the completion of the additional RTS program. The preinjury frequency of sports participation, whether the dominant limb was injured, time from injury to surgery, the presence of associated meniscal injuries, and whether a lateral tenodesis was performed did not significantly influence the K-STARTS score.



CONCLUSION: Completion of a specific RTS program, in addition to standard rehabilitation, was the most important factor influencing the K-STARTS composite functional and psychological RTS test score at 6 months after ACL reconstruction. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: This study shows that the completion of a specific RTS program affects positively the RTS test score at 6 months after ACL reconstruction.

