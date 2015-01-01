|
Puzzo A, Pari C, Bettinelli G, Raggini F, Paderni S, Belluati A. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2020; 91(14-S): e2020009.
(Copyright © 2020, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)
BACKGROUND: Scolopendrae represent the best-known genus of centipedes. They are nocturnal general feeders with strong mandibles and venomous fangs which leave visible puncture marks at the bite site. The bite accidents occur during the warm rainy season and mostly take place on the extremities. Following the bite, the most common symptoms are mild: limited localized erythema, pain, swelling, local itching and burning sensation. However, more severe local and systemic sequelae can not be excluded.
