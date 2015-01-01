|
Chieze M, Kaiser S, Courvoisier D, Hurst S, Sentissi O, Fredouille J, Wullschleger A. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e82.
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Coercion in psychiatry is legally tolerated as a last resort. The reduction of the use of coercion is a shared goal of hospital administrators, medical and nursing staff and representatives of patients and families but requires the identification of risk factors for coercion. These risk factors in geriatric psychiatric inpatient settings are not well known, especially regarding seclusion. Through examining the prevalence of coercion and patients' characteristics, this study aims to identify risk factors for coercion in elderly people.
Keywords
Risk factors; Coercion; Geriatric psychiatry; Restraint; Seclusion