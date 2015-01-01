Abstract

Triathlon is a popular sport among recreational and competitive athletes. As triathletes compete in races ranging from 16 to 140.6 miles and train in three disciplines simultaneously, it is difficult to identify injury risk factors. The aim of this study was to evaluate characteristics of a group of recreational triathletes regarding their medical history, training regimen, and injuries. Thirty-four triathletes completed this survey. We found a wide range of body types, training habits, and lifestyle characteristics. As in previous studies, we found a high rate of injuries in our surveyed triathletes. Injury rates were higher in athletes who had completed a longer race and those who reported higher training times per week. Additionally, many individuals have medical problems, use a variety of supplements, and follow specific dietary restrictions, which need to be considered in addition to training when assessing injury risk and recovery from injury.

