Blix SW, Melau J, Thorvaldsen N, Lund-Kordahl I. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
OBJECTIVE: Recent terror attacks led the Norwegian government to develop a procedure for emergency and law enforcement services cooperation during Active Violent Incidents (AVI, abbreviated PLIVO in Norwegian). To address further national initiatives to improve preparedness for mass casualty events and penetrating injuries among emergency medical services (EMS) in Norway, training and equipment status were mapped.
emergency medical services; exsanguinating hemorrhage; extremities/injuries; inservice training; penetrating wounds; surveys and questionnaires; tension pneumothorax; tourniquets