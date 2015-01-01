|
Facal F, Flórez G, Blanco V, Rodríguez J, Pereiro C, Fernández JM, Fariñas E, Estévez V, Gómez-Trigo J, Gurriarán X, Saiz P, Vázquez FL, Arrojo M, Costas J. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108556.
BACKGROUND: High alcohol consumption and alcohol dependence are only partly genetically correlated and they differ considerably in their correlations with other traits. The existence of genetic correlation among alcohol dependence and psychiatric disorders may be attributed to the presence of a general psychopathology factor, the p factor. This study investigates the relationship of polygenic risk to general psychopathology and to high alcohol consumption on alcohol dependence.
Substance use disorders; Alcohol use disorder; General psychopathology factor; Genetic risk; Psychiatric comorbidity; The p factor