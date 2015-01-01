|
Sedlár M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
AIM: This study examines relationships between work-related factors-stress and fatigue, cognitive skills-situation awareness and cognitive flexibility, unsafe behavior and safety incident involvement among emergency medical services (EMS) crew members, and whether cognitive skills and unsafe behavior together indirectly affect the relationship between work-related factors and safety incident involvement.
stress; fatigue; emergency medical services; cognitive flexibility; non-technical skills; safety incidents; situation awareness; unsafe behavior