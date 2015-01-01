Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The relations of childhood emotional maltreatment and alexithymia to the clinical course of bipolar disorder (BD) have been widely recognised. Difficulties in regulating emotions may explain these relationships. The current study evaluated the effects of childhood emotional maltreatment and alexithymia on depressive and manic symptoms as well as suicidal ideation in female patients with BD. Emotion dysregulation was evaluated as a mediating factor.



METHODS: Three hundred hospitalised female patients with a diagnosis of BD provided information regarding their history of childhood emotional maltreatment, alexithymia, difficulties in emotion regulation, depressive and manic symptoms, and suicidal ideation. A series of structural equation models (SEMs) were calculated to assess the associations between these variables.



RESULTS: Childhood emotional abuse and difficulty in identifying feelings were indirectly associated with depressive and manic symptoms as well as suicidal ideation. This association was mediated by emotion dysregulation. This association remained significant after depressive and manic symptoms were controlled in the model.



CONCLUSIONS: This study indicates that patients with BD who experienced emotional abuse during childhood and have difficulties identifying emotions report greater emotion dysregulation. These individuals, in turn, are more likely to experience more severe depressive and manic symptoms as well as suicidal ideation. Key points Childhood emotional maltreatment and emotional and clinical factors in bipolar disorder were assessed. Childhood emotional abuse indirectly affected clinical factors via emotion dysregulation. Difficulty in identifying feelings was linked to clinical factors via emotional dysregulation. Emotional dysregulation affected the links of childhood emotional maltreatment and difficulty in identifying feelings on suicidal ideation after controlling for clinical symptoms. Emotional dysregulation dimensions of impulse, strategies, and goals emerge in relation to suicidal ideation.

