Thompson EC, Thomas SA, Burke TA, Nesi J, MacPherson HA, Bettis AH, Kudinova AY, Affleck K, Hunt J, Wolff JC. J Affect Disord Rep 2021; 4: e100100.
BACKGROUND: Psychiatrically vulnerable adolescents may be at heightened risk for suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study characterizes suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) in a sample of adolescents psychiatrically hospitalized during COVID-19. Rates of SI and SA are compared to a historical hospital sample from a matched period in the year prior. Associations between specific stressors and COVID-related SI are also explored.
Adolescents; Suicide attempts; COVID-19; Coronavirus; Suicidal ideation