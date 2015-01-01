|
Abstract
The current study describes the results of anterior-posterior impacts conducted on the mandibles of 22 male post mortem human subjects. The objective of this study was to develop an injury criterion for the mandible based on blunt impact while the jaw was restrained. Previous studies have attempted to characterize the injury risk of blunt impact to the mandible; however, due to the translation of the mandible during impact and a limited number of fractured specimens, previous studies were not able to produce an injury criterion. Blunt impact to a restrained mandible is relevant to a wide array of helmeted individuals, including the military population and sports that require helmets with chinstraps. Therefore, in the current study, specimens were positioned with restrained jaws and impacted using a monorail drop tower with a gravity-driven cylindrical impactor. Nineteen of 22 specimens sustained at least one fracture during testing. Injury cases had an average impact energy of 15.0 ± 5.7 J (11.1 ± 4.2 ft-lb) and a fracture force of 2684 ± 726 N (603 ± 163 lbf).
