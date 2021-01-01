|
Citation
Purborini N, Lee MB, Devi HM, Chang HJ. J. Formos. Med. Assoc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Scientific Communications International)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Depression is highly prevalent among young adults in Indonesia; despite this, information pertaining to the associated factors of depression remains scarce. In this study, we aimed to identify these associated factors among young adults in Indonesia by using a longitudinal study design.
Keywords
|
Young adults; Depression; Indonesia; Depressive disorder; Preventive health services