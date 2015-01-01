|
Tsumura T, Matsumoto T, Matsushita M, Kishimoto K, Shiode H. J. Hand Surg. Asian Pac. Vol. 2021; 26(1): 36-40.
BACKGROUND: Angle grinders are a handheld power tool used for grinding and polishing stone, metal, and concrete. Some people, however, use them with a circular saw blade attachment for cutting wood and consequently, suffer injuries. We aimed to investigate the underlying cause and mechanisms of injuries caused by cutting wood with an angle grinder.
Keywords
Amputation; Angle grinder; Hand trauma; Kickback; Woodworking