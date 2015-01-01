SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mac V, Elon L, Mix J, Tovar-Aguilar A, Flocks J, Economos E, Hertzberg V, McCauley L. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002150

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a compelling need to identify agricultural workers at risk for heat related illness (HRI).

METHODS: Data from Florida agricultural workers (N = 221) were collected over 3 Summer workdays (2015-2017) to examine risk factors for exceeding NIOSH-recommended core temperature (Tc) thresholds [38°C (Tc38) and 38.5° (Tc38.5)] using generalized linear mixed models.

RESULTS: On an average workday, 49% of participants exceeded Tc38 and 10% exceeded Tc38.5. On average, participants first exceeded both thresholds early in the day; the Tc38 threshold mid-morning (10:38AM), and Tc38.5 about a half hour later (11:10AM). Risk factors associated with exceeding Tc38 included years working in US agriculture, body mass index, time performing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, increasing heat index, and field crop work.

CONCLUSIONS: The high prevalence of core temperatures exceeding recommended limits emphasizes the serious need for mandated HRI prevention programs for outdoor workers.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print