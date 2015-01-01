Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a compelling need to identify agricultural workers at risk for heat related illness (HRI).



METHODS: Data from Florida agricultural workers (N = 221) were collected over 3 Summer workdays (2015-2017) to examine risk factors for exceeding NIOSH-recommended core temperature (Tc) thresholds [38°C (Tc38) and 38.5° (Tc38.5)] using generalized linear mixed models.



RESULTS: On an average workday, 49% of participants exceeded Tc38 and 10% exceeded Tc38.5. On average, participants first exceeded both thresholds early in the day; the Tc38 threshold mid-morning (10:38AM), and Tc38.5 about a half hour later (11:10AM). Risk factors associated with exceeding Tc38 included years working in US agriculture, body mass index, time performing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, increasing heat index, and field crop work.



CONCLUSIONS: The high prevalence of core temperatures exceeding recommended limits emphasizes the serious need for mandated HRI prevention programs for outdoor workers.

