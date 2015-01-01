Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Firearm violence has a high economic impact, representing the third most expensive injury and associated with the fourth highest hospitalization cost. This study was performed to determine the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of patients with injuries due to firearm projectile during a period of increased violence related to organized crime in our country.



METHODS: A retrospective study (2010-2017) was conducted to analyze the clinical data of patients admitted due to firearm projectile injury. Clinical and epidemiological characteristics of each patient were recorded, and patients were stratified by sex and age. Compared low-energy versus high-energy gunshot injuries, complications and treatment.



RESULTS: A total of 1309 gunshot wounds in appendicular skeleton and spine fractures. The mean age of the patients was 29 ± 11.5 years. Upper extremities wounds in 358 cases, lower extremities wounds in 727 cases and 224 fractures in spine region. There were no significant differences between low-velocity and high-velocity projectiles in anatomic affected region, complications and treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: We concluded that firearm projectiles cause a variety of injuries both in soft and bone tissues and caused a major rate of complications in our patients even with low- or high-energy weapons. The majority of patients affected was the civilian population. Most patients with gunshot wounds were young males. We observed a low mortality rate in our patients. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III; Retrospective cohort study.

Language: en