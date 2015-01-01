SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saltzman D, Skube M. Pediatr. Emerg. Med. Pract. 2021; 18(Suppl 2): 1-39.

(Copyright © 2021, EB Medicine)

unavailable

unavailable

The common mechanisms and injury patterns of accidental trauma in infants differ from those of older children and adults, with falls representing the most common etiology. While the evaluation of traumatic injury in infants should follow an algorithm similar to that used for adults, the unique pediatric physiologic response to trauma must be taken into consideration. In addition, the utility of certain imaging studies in these patients is highly case specific, particularly with minor head injuries. This supplement reviews the evaluation and management of infants with accidental traumatic injury, including the most common circumstances and pathophysiology of injury, the differential diagnosis of the infant trauma victim, and the workup and management of accidental injuries in this patient population.


