Abstract

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a well-known life-threatening systemic effect of snake envenomation which commonly happens secondary to snake bites from families of Viperidae and Elapidae. Enzymatic toxins in snake venom result in injuries to all kidney cell types including glomerular, tubulo-interstitial and kidney vasculature. Pathogenesis of kidney injury due to snake envenomation includes ischaemia secondary to decreased kidney blood flow caused by systemic bleeding and vascular leakage, proteolytic degradation of the glomerular basement membrane by snake venom metalloproteinases (SVMPs), deposition of microthrombi in the kidney microvasculature (thrombotic microangiopathy), direct cytotoxic action of venom, systemic myotoxicity (rhabdomyolysis) and accumulation of large amounts of myoglobin in kidney tubules. Clinical features of AKI include fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, nausea, vomiting, oliguria and anuria. Monitoring of blood pressure, fluid balance, serum creatinine, blood urea nitrogen and serum electrolytes is useful in managing AKI induced by snake envenomation. Early initiation of anti-snake venom and early diagnosis of AKI are always desirable. Biomarkers which will help in early prediction of AKI are being explored, and current studies suggest that urinary clusterin, urinary neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin, and serum cystatin C may play an important clinical role in the future. Apart from fluid and electrolyte management, kidney support including early and prompt initiation of kidney replacement therapy when indicated forms the bedrock in managing snake bite-associated AKI. Long-term follow-up is important because of chances of progression towards CKD.

